The Ferrari boss is aware that F1 must take drastic measures

It proposes two different budget limits: one for manufacturers and the other for customers

The top person in charge of Ferrari in Formula 1, Mattia Binotto, assures that the queen category studies a reduction of the budget limit in order to ‘correct’ the teams’ accounts in the face of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

In principle, Formula 1 had planned to introduce a budget limit of $ 175 million – € 161 million at the current rate – with a view to the 2021 season, but in the face of the global crisis situation it may not be enough.

For this reason, the one from Lausanne welcomes a review of this budget ceiling and affirms that at the moment the governing bodies of the category are in the process of studying the situation to take the correct measures.

In addition, he details that two different budget limits could be applied: one for the ‘richest’ manufacturers and the other for small teams – customers who often buy engines and other parts.

“It is certainly a concern. We are fully aware of the difficulties of some teams and we are aware that we need to address the costs for the future of F1. Reducing costs is the first factor in ensuring that each team survives,” he said. Binotto, speaking to Sky Sports.

“We are discussing a reduction of the budget limit, but we must not forget when doing this exercise that we have different structures and different assets. There are teams that are builders, like Ferrari and other teams, that we design, develop, standardize and produce each component of our cars. ”

“Other teams are customers, they buy some parts and they do not have the same structures. Therefore, when discussing a budget limit we must not forget that we have different situations, and it is important that we find common ground that adapts to different situations. Such Perhaps the answer is not a single budget limit for all teams, “he added.

On the other hand, the head of the Maranello team urges to make thoughtful and thoughtful decisions, without the emotions taking precedence and always taking into account the DNA of Formula 1.

“We know that we are facing a difficult situation, but we also need to somehow maintain the DNA and essence of F1, which is competition. So I think it is important to look at the details, but make a rational decision that has been based on reflections and not in emotions “, Binotto has expressed to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.