They assure fans that they work on a new calendar

They confirm that the season will extend beyond November

They insist on their commitment to celebrate the 2020 season

Formula 1 has released a new statement to deny the rumors that lead it to believe that the season may be canceled and highlight its commitment to celebrate the campaign. The category assures its fans that they work tirelessly to set up a new calendar to give new dates to people who have bought tickets for the events postponed so far and warns that the new World Cup can be very different.

The Great Circus assures fans that they are working on a new calendar and advances that the dates of this one will, in all probability, be very different from those of the original program that they published last August. From F1 they recognize that they still cannot know when the situation will improve to return to the circuits and have a new schedule scheduled.

“Formula 1 is currently working with the promoters on a 2020 calendar modified and in accordance with reality, with dates that are likely to be very different from the original 2020 calendar. We will publish it in due course, “the category said in a statement.

F1 speaks out to deny rumors that the season is about to be canceled and ensures that they will be prepared to return to competition when possible.

“Right now no one can be sure exactly when the situation will improve, but when it does, we will be ready to run again. We are all committed to giving fans a 2020 season“, Add.

They also confirm that the 2020 season will be extended beyond the originally planned end date, which was November 29. F1 explains to fans with tickets already purchased through the F1 Tickets website, through the F1 Paddock Club and F1 Experiences that work with promoters to ensure fans receive a money back. The category ensures they will get in touch with them.

To the other fans who have not bought the tickets in this way, they are asked to find out how they can get the money back at their points of sale. For all races that have not been postponed, the tickets remain valid.

