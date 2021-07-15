F1 unveils life-size 2022 car for the first time

The specially commissioned design was unveiled at Silverstone on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

While teams are already working on their 2022 cars, the F1 He has worked out his interpretation of what a car will be built to the new standards.

The most striking features are the flat nose, the aerodynamic wheel coverings, the large front spoiler with integrated endplates and the unique rear spoiler concept.

The aim of the new car is to try to improve the races and, above all, to have more overtaking.

It features a much simpler ground effect design and ailerons to ensure that more of its downforce comes from areas of the car that are not affected by closely following an opponent.

Group photo of the drivers with the 2022 F1 car

Photo by: Liberty Media

The FIA ​​head of single-seater technical affairs, Nicholas TombazisHe said at the car presentation that ground effect was the right way to go.

“We want it to be more possible for the cars to race and follow each other and to have more exciting battles,” he said.

“We want to have tires that allow us to fight each other without degrading or only giving a short interval so that the attacker can do so.”

“They are simpler than current cars because many of the small components have been removed. Especially in front of the sidepods, the front wings are simpler. There is a diffuser that goes just under the car, a venturi channel type. There are tunnels under the sidepods from front to back “.

The design revealed at Silverstone is remarkably similar to the wind tunnel model that F1 first revealed in 2019 when the new rules were announced.

Group photo of the drivers with the 2022 F1 car

Photo by: Liberty Media

Real cars from 2022, however, are likely to be different when they are unveiled next year, as teams seek to exploit the regulation and pursue design in ways that better optimize performance.

F1 originally intended to introduce the changes for the start of the 2021 season, but delayed the arrival until next year as a result of cost-saving measures introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

