More than 600 full historical races and exclusive documentaries available

Formula 1 has announced that F1 TV, its online streaming service, will be completely free for the next 30 days. Users will be able to enjoy complete races, all radio messages and special documentaries, among others.

F1 TV Access is priced at € 24.29 a year or € 2.99 a month. Within the platform are more than 600 complete old races, compilation of best moments, summaries of seasons and exclusive documentaries such as: ‘Michael Schumacher: The Making of a Legend’ or ‘F2: Chasing the Dream’.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic that keeps thousands of people around the world confined, the queen category makes its platform available to users for free for 30 days. An initiative that is sure to be very well received by all fans of the Great Circus.

Full race replays Race highlights Exclusive documentaries Season reviews F1 TV Access is now FREE for 30 days – with more than 1,400 hours of unrestricted, on demand content Sign up here >> https://t.co/e1uBH3H0LP# F1 pic.twitter.com/BlwRgPsnL6 – Formula 1 (@ F1) April 10, 2020

In addition to this measure, Formula 1 has also enlivened the confinement with the issuance of historical deferred races such as the 2014 Brazilian GP or recently, the 1996 Monaco GP.

Today, Formula 1 will broadcast the 2019 Italian GP live at 16:00 CET. Charles Leclerc was crowned at the Ferrari home in what was the first victory for the Italians at Monza since Fernando Alonso achieved it in 2010.

