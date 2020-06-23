The spaces cost 200 euros and then F1 will send them framed to fans who buy

Formula 1 has announced that it will start raising money for charity by ‘selling’ spaces on the checkered flag that will be used to end the 2020 races, starting from the Austrian GP on the first weekend of July.

The option to buy these spaces will be open to any fan of the Great Circus and is part of the measures of the new solidarity campaign of F1 #WeRaceAsOne. There will be 56 spaces available to purchase at each race.

The names of the fans who buy the spaces will appear in each individual square, and the other 24 available squares will be offered to the promoters of each race so that they can sell or facilitate their own guests.

When the race is over, fans who have purchased these spaces will receive at their homes that square of the flag with their name framed along with a photograph of the flag in action at the end of the race and a certificate of authenticity.

You can already buy a space here on the checkered flag of the Austrian GP for 200 euros and in that same link there is an image of the memory that fans who get it will receive.

Dates to buy spaces in the rest of flags:

Styrian GP: June 29

Hungarian GP: July 6

British GP: July 20

70th anniversary GP: July 27

Spanish GP: August 3

Belgian GP: August 10

Italian GP: August 17

