F1 to revive crowns to reward sprint race

The F1 will organize its first sprint race on Saturday in Silverstone as part of a change in the format of the weekend that will take place in three grands prix this year.

Qualifying will move to Friday and establish the starting order for Saturday’s 17-lap sprint race, the result of which will define the final grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

As part of the technicalities of the revamped racing weekend, the pole position will be officially awarded to the winner of the sprint race.

Although the top three finishers will receive 3-2-1 points for the sprint race, the result will not count towards their formal podium scores, nor will there be any podium ceremony.

However, F1 has added a “sprint victory lap” to its schedule, which will take place in a 30-minute window after the race.

Now more details have been revealed about the victory lap, in which the top three finishers will be rewarded with laurel wreaths, as has been used for much of the history of the category and is synonymous with the ceremonies of the motorsport podium.

F1 said the crowns “uniquely designed” will have a “modern touch”, which the drivers will wear in the victory parade to receive the greetings of the public attending the track this weekend.

The Silverstone Circuit.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The F1 sprint race is a totally new and exciting format, so it seemed important to us to come up with a post-race moment that is just as special,” he said Alex Molina, show director of Formula 1 events.

“The moment recognizes the seven decades of history of this sport and combines it with a modern touch, very similar to the sprint itself.”

The sprint race is part of F1’s commitment to testing and evaluating the format changes. It will be repeated at Monza and at another event later in the year.

If it is a success, Ross Brawn, F1’s sporting director, has already said it could be extended to half a dozen races in the future.

But Brawn has stressed that F1 will not be “sold” and will award sprint races to the highest bidder, ensuring that they are only used on circuits that provide a good show for fans.

Also read: