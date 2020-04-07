Formula 1 studies the idea of ​​introducing a token system to control equipment development costs in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

One of the first measures of Formula 1 in the wake of the coronavirus crisis was to postpone the entry of the new regulation to 2022. In this way, it will continue to run in 2021 with this season’s cars as a saving measure.

In recent weeks, team leaders have been working to decide what other elements development can be frozen to further reduce costs. Since there is no agreement on the parts of the car that each team wants to touch, an idea that arises is to introduce a system for tokens similar to the one that was implemented at the beginning of the hybrid era with engines, according to the American web portal Motorsport. com.

At yesterday’s meeting of the team leaders, Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and Jean Todt, this idea had support. In the aforementioned appointment, it was agreed that a significant percentage of the chassis will be frozen until the end of 2021 and that the teams will have several development tokens that they can use to work in the areas they want to change within what is allowed.

This system reminds us, irretrievably, of the one introduced at the beginning of the hybrid era in relation to engines. Each component of the power unit was assigned a value and taking this scheme into account, it could be developed to a greater or lesser extent.

Another cost-saving measure on the table will be to tighten aerodynamic test constraints, that is, limit the use of wind tunnel and fluid computational dynamics. The number of hours to which this type of work will be limited has yet to be decided.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.