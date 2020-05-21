The Esports department believes it would be an interesting thing to do in the long term

They see important to exploit this new type of narrative

The increasing popularity of simulators means that Formula 1 is considering releasing a video game for simulators in addition to Codemasters for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

The head of esports and digital business of the category, Julian Tan, recognizes that offering a simulator video game as an alternative to the current Codemasters product would be interesting as a long-term strategy.

Another possibility for F1, in addition to making a video game for simulators, is to authorize their cars to appear in simulators such as iRacing, just as Nascar has done, since now the only ones who have the rights to make video games with Formula 1 cars are Codemasters.

“In Formula 1 specifically, we have a great game with Codemasters that helps us achieve our goals right now,” Tan said in the Black Book Motorsport Esports and Gaming webinar, according to the Race Fans web portal.

“Clearly in the long run it would be interesting. I think it would be a good move to start looking at how we can improve our capabilities in other areas of the gaming infrastructure and ecosystem and in the field of simracing,” adds Tan.

This would be a way to see drivers like Max Verstappen competing in the simulator with Formula 1 cars and even in the new virtual championship of the category, since the Red Bull is a regular simulator, but has already shown several times his rejection of the official F1 video game.

Tan ensures that it is necessary to exploit the new narrative that the world of simulation offers. “When you look for a second outside of Formula 1, you think of esports as products, esports basically consist of using a video game with a competitive configuration with professionals and I think it has a lot of influence having a great variety, so having capabilities and games in different niches is important “, highlights the person in charge of esports for F1.

The F1 2020 video game, for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia, goes on sale on July 10, but it can be pre-ordered.

