F1 technology at the service of hospitals

A pioneering device to help doctors and nurses communicate clearly while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) has been developed and successfully tested by Leicester academics in collaboration with Alpine F1 engineers.

Personal protective equipment (PPE or PPE) covers medical personnel treating patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases from head to toe, which means they have to shout regularly to be heard. Not only is this exhausting, it can cause miscommunication errors that could harm patients.

Tim Coats, Professor of Emergency Medicine and Associate Dean of Clinical Data Science at the University of Leicester, as well as Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Leicester Hospitals, has created MedicCom in collaboration with the non-profit group Project Pitlane.

Loading tweet … 1403277106415603714

MedicCom’s prototype design, supported by KTN and funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Innovate UK, uses a throat microphone to pick up and amplify sound, allowing patients to better hear their medical staff.

The same function also allows doctors and nurses to hear each other much more clearly, while a Bluetooth connection connects to a mobile phone, allowing the doctor or nurse to have a clear telephone conversation with the family members of the patient. patient.

One more example of the technology present in F1

Professor Coats says that “good communication has a profoundly positive effect on patient care and that is why we started working on a solution. Working with the F1 engineers has been brilliant. We have been able to use their advanced electrical engineering expertise and rapid prototyping facilities to produce a device in six months that would normally take years. “.

The prototype devices have been positively evaluated by physicians at Leicester hospitals and by the Medical Device Technology Assessment Center in Birmingham. The design team is now looking for additional funding to deploy the devices across the British National Health System (NHS).

Meet the two approved projects of ‘Project Pitlane’: this is how F1 helps healthRead news

The device went from design to fully functional prototype in six months thanks to the methodologies commonly used in the F1 industry. The size of the device could also be significantly reduced thanks to a more compact battery and lightweight circuit board components, in addition to a smaller speaker and sealing mechanism. Subsequently, nine prototypes were produced using rapid prototyping machines at the headquarters of Alpine F1 in Enstone, Oxfordshire.

The Pitlane Project, which unites track competitors and F1 and motorsport personnel, was created in March 2020 to respond to the call of the UK government to collaborate and produce essential supplies in the fight against COVID-19. It draws on the experience and goodwill of the entire industry to help multiple organizations with engineering challenges and deliver an end product or service for the common good.

The Alpine F1 Team Strategic Advisor, Bob bell, Alpine’s former chief electronics officer, Jason rees, Y Andy Damerum from Red Bull Advanced Technologies, worked closely with Professor Coats to understand the needs of the medical profession.

Bob Bell brought his expertise to the system through Project Pitlane. «Project Pitlane has continued the work that began during the Respirator Challenge, this time helping the University of Leicester develop a new medical communications device to help NHS doctors wear PPE. It has been a pleasure working with both the University and Innovate UK, and we hope it will lead to more fruitful collaborations. ‘

In addition to the MedicCom prototype, F1 engineers have also worked on the rapid response respirator BlueSkywhile Project Pitlane also has the expertise to meet challenges around program management, analytics (materials science, performance optimization, data analytics), software design and engineering, and prototyping.