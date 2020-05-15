From the initial 175 million they will go to $ 145 million by 2021

For its introduction, it is necessary that six teams vote in favor

Formula 1 wants to “finalize” the issue of the budget ceiling for the 2021 season as soon as possible. Therefore, the latest version of this cost limit will be presented to the teams later this week and they will have 48 hours to decide, according to the German media Auto Motor und Sport.

The queen category of motorsports had planned to introduce a budget limit of $ 175 million for next year, but the coronavirus crisis has “served” to drop that figure by another 30 million, as confirmed by authorized voices such as Ross Brawn or Mattia Binotto.

Furthermore, the Formula 1 roadmap involves reducing that budget ceiling as time progresses. It would be 145 million dollars by 2021, which would fall to 140 million in 2022 and, from 2023 to 2025, leave it at 135 million. Of course, always with exceptions within that limit, such as the pilot’s salary or marketing expenses.

It is an initiative that has not been entirely pleasant for Ferrari –Binotto confirmed yesterday that they are evaluating the entry in IndyCar or Resistencia in order not to reduce their workforce–, but to give a push to the budget limit it is not necessary unanimity, but a simple majority, for what with six votes in favor there would be free.

It is an initiative that aims to not lose any team – although Jean Todt himself knows that some are likely to fall – and, at the same time, equalize the performance of the cars on the grid in favor of the show.

For teams like Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull – which operate with very high budgets – this is a detrimental measure, but for the rest of the grill it is a breath of fresh air. The next few days are crucial for the future of Formula 1.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.