The measure comes to have an option to improve the compounds of 2021

It will have to be done in the last half hour of the second practice session

Formula 1 decided to use the 2019 tire specification also for 2020 and 2021. However, in 2021 the cars will change to decrease their downforce. For this reason, the wheels may have to be modified. This season the use of experimental compounds will be mandatory for all teams.

It should be noted that the arrival of 18-inch tires was delayed to 2022, as was the new technical regulation that aims to revolutionize the category. For this reason, the 13-inch compounds will continue to be used for one more year than originally planned. This only affects the queen category, since Formula 2 will debut them this season.

Until now, Pirelli only gave each one a set of these tires, but now they can be more. In addition, a specific day and time have been set for these tests that all the teams will have to respect strictly.

“The testing of these additional specifications will be mandatory for all cars, unless the car in question has suffered irreparable damage. The testing of these additional specifications must be carried out in the last 30 minutes of the second free practice session. “, is the standard.

This is not the only indication in this regard. Pirelli will set the performance guidelines for each team and car and everyone will have to comply with the instructions. The reason for this decision is to test the tires in established and real conditions and not with the track still cold.

“The supplier will specify the test schedule for each one in those 30 minutes. Any other track activity not specified by the supplier is not allowed. Each competitor may not necessarily have the same tire specifications to test. The number of laps required on the part of each car during this period of time it will be the same for everyone, “he concludes.

