Angelo Sticchi Damiani believes that 60 days would be enough for the teams

The Italian assures that the situation is of “total uncertainty”

The president of the Italian Automobile Club, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, has revealed that Formula 1 teams have asked the competent authorities to notify them at least 90 days in advance of the ‘restart’ of the season, after the failed attempt at the Australian Grand Prix due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

It should be remembered that the ACI is in charge of the Italian Grand Prix, whose scheduled date is between September 4 and 6. There are currently nine events that have been postponed or canceled by the coronavirus, and all eyes are on Austria as a possible starting point, but Sticchi Damiani prefers not to throw the bells on the fly.

“We cannot afford to make another mistake like the one in Australia where the Grand Prix was canceled when the public was already there. It was a setback for everyone from Liberty Media to the teams and the local organization. It would be a disaster if we went back and had to stop again, “said Angelo Sticchi Damiani for the La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper.

“We face this situation with total uncertainty and therefore we must be cautious. The priority is to understand what is happening in the host countries of the races, and especially in Great Britain and Italy, where most of the paddock comes from” , has added.

“As far as I know, the teams have already requested a notice 90 days before the start of the championship, so if we are talking about resuming the races in July, then the deadline has passed. Perhaps the teams should be flexible, with a 60 days notice would be enough, “said the Italian to conclude.

Should the 90-day notice be necessary, the action could be resumed at the earliest in late July, so Austria would be scrapped. However, at Red Bull they are optimistic about the Austrian GP, ​​so it is not ruled out that the warning will be reduced to 60 days, as suggested by Angelo Sticchi Damiani.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.