The budget ceiling will gradually decrease from 2021

Teams will have limited time in the wind tunnel based on their position

The World Council will officially approve these measures next week

The Formula 1 teams have approved the so-called ‘New Deal’ promoted by Jean Todt to safeguard the sport after the end of the coronavirus pandemic. These measures, among others, will include a gradual reduction of the budget ceiling in the coming years and a limitation on the aerodynamic development of the cars.

Formula 1 teams have given the green light to the ‘New Deal’ proposed by Jean Todt, President of the FIA. The Frenchman has recently proposed several measures that will save expenses for the brands of the Grand Circus at a time of serious financial crisis. Among them, a reduction of the cost limit and aerodynamic limitation for the teams with the best features, as SoyMotor.com has confirmed.

First, the teams have approved by telematic vote that in 2021 the budget ceiling will be 145 million dollars, that is, a reduction of 30 million compared to the original figure. This information was confirmed by Ross Brawn earlier this month. This spending limit will gradually decrease: in 2022 it will drop to 140 million dollars and in the following three years it will be 135 million dollars.

On the other hand, the brands have approved the introduction of a handicap system in aerodynamic development, as we already advanced yesterday. This measure will allow the worst performing teams to have more time in wind tunnel testing and CFD development compared to leading teams.

Due to the entry into force of the new technical regulation in 2022, this reduction in time in the wind tunnel will be insignificant initially. The winning team in 2021 will have 90% of the total time allowed to work in the wind tunnel. The next team will have 2.5% more time available and so on until they reach the last team that will get a total of 112.5% ​​time.

From 2022, this measure will be more groundbreaking. The winner will have 70% of available time and the increase according to the position in the Championship will be 5%. That is, the last classified will have a period of 115% in development.

The approval of this ‘New Deal’ also means that several rules have also been formally accepted. For example, the delay of the new regulation from 2021 to 2022, the continuity in 2021 with the cars of 2020 or changes in the format of the weekends to dispute the maximum number of races possible.

Also, accepting the reduction in the budget ceiling will mean that this will vary according to the number of races on the calendar. If the calendar goes from 21 to 20 races, the limit is reduced to 144 million dollars, that is, one million less. If it increases to 22 races, it will increase to 146 million dollars, one million more.

Finally, it is understood that this green light to the ‘New Deal’ will also imply restrictions on the development of the 2020 and 2021 engines. Formula 1 builders will have fewer test bench times to test their power units and the number of updates per season will be limited.

The teams have already approved all these measures. The agreement will be formally official next week when the FIA ​​World Sports Council conducts a final vote, as this header has learned.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.