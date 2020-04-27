Formula 1 provides for the start of the 2020 season in Austria, on the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg from July 3 to 5, probably “fanless”, announced its CEO, Chase Carey, in a statement on Monday. “We are targeting the start of races in Europe in July, August and early September, the first taking place in Austria on the weekend of July 3 to 5, he said. In September, October and November, we should run in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas and finish the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional final in Abu Dhabi, after having run between 15 and 18 races. “

Silverstone in camera

The Grand Prix of France announced on Monday that it would not take place this year. The FOM, which manages the economic interests of Formula 1, has agreed with the event organizers to formalize its cancellation. The two parties agreed that it was impossible to continue the race, scheduled for June 28, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is raging in France. The question of a postponement obviously arose, but it encountered too many constraints. The Paul Ricard circuit, located in the Var, is extremely popular. Difficult to find a date when the track would have been available in the layout of the new F1 calendar.

In this recovery plan is the British Grand Prix scheduled for July 19 on the Silverstone circuit. But if the organizers still hope to continue the race despite the health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will take place behind closed doors. “I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to organize the British Grand Prix in front of the fans this year at Silverstone,” wrote circuit director Stuart Pringle.