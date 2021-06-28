F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Wolff gives Bottas hope to renew, if he clears up in the race

There are rumors, especially from British media like ‘Daily Malil’, that Dan Valtteri Bottas as sentenced to continue in your seat Mercedes in 2022. It has even been noted that it could be replaced by George Russell before the end of this season. However, Toto Wolff hints that nothing has been decided yet and that the finnish can still be earned by merits renovation as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate on Brackley’s team.

“I think Valtteri he knows the only answer to these rumors is to perform on the track. It is fast car driving on Saturdays and Sundays. If you do that, you will be very good position for next year “, Wolff recommends to his ward, trying rebuild your morale, in a year in which he is fifth in the championship (only 59 points), behind Checo Prez and Lando Norris, in addition to Verstappen and Hamilton.

Bottas offered very little resistance, when with 8 laps to go (lap 45) he in France was hit by Max Verstappen, who came from behind with the medium and fresh tires, while he had been on the track since lap 18 with the hard ones. On the first stake, he stopped braking in turn 8 and left the path clear for the Dutchman, without hindering him in anything so that he later arrived and overtook Hamilton, as he finally did on the penultimate lap of the race.

Asks you to improve your tire management

And yet, despite the fact that his tire management was not adequate and he was also overtaken at the end by Checo Prez, who took the podium from him, Wolff is still looking for positive readings in his performance. “I still think I delivered a good run, to be honest, because He fell short of Lewis and Max to a large extent and his progression is in the right direction he says with a benevolence for which he should be grateful.

“Yes, there is still a gap in the tire management (regarding Hamilton) and we have to analyze it in detail, but I see real progression in the way Valtteri approaches racing. In the qualification we have never doubted him “, says Toto, trying to instill confidence in him for the next dates, where he needs him to help Hamilton in his fight for the eighth title.