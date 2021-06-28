F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Verstappen vs. Hamilton: “With that car there are more drivers who would have won seven”

Max Verstappen, as is often the case in these cases, he begins to launch his dialectical darts against Lewis Hamilton, the one he’s trying to dethrone this season, while avoid his eighth champion crown of F1. The Red Bull driver believes that there are more drivers on the current grid who would have been just as successful than the British with the same car.

“There are more good drivers that I think could have won seven titles. I like to fight Lewis, but youhe would also enjoy battles with Fernando, Sebastian, Charles or Lando, in case they were in that car, “shoots Max in an interview on ‘Crash.net’.

“I don’t know who it can be the best pilot of all times. Quiz sea Graham Hill, Jim Clark, Michael Schumacher or quiz Ayrton Senna. At the end of the day that does not matter, because every driver is good in one of the areas, “he says without including Lewis on that list, although for almost everyone he will be worthy of being on it for success and talent.

Verstappen tries to take the iron out of the fact that he might not be able to beat Hamilton this year. “Not winning a World Cup is not going to make my life more miserable. I enjoy what I do and you always need luck in your life to be in the right place and place for a long time. Sometimes there is more competition and in other fights for the World Cup with different teams. Of course, there are times when only one team dominates, but that can happen in all kinds of sports, “he argues.

“If you are in the wrong era, there is less chance of you hitting spectacular numbers, but that for me does not decide who is the best driver of all time. I just want to win all the races that I can. Of course I hope to be a world champion, but the most important thing is that I enjoy what I do, “he says, once again taking away the credit for what Hamilton has achieved, whom he also tries to destabilize off the track.