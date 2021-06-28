F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Verstappen: “The FIA ​​should check the front wings”

Updated 06/24/2021 – 17:06

Follow the aileron war between Mercedes Y Red Bull, this opportunity has been the driver of the Austrian team, Max Verstappen, demanded in the press conference prior to the Styrian Grand Prix, have the FIA ​​check the front wings.

The world championship leader has defended his team from the accusations against him about tire pressure and the controversy that was born at the Barcelona GP with the rear wing of his car and said: “I think Paul Ricard showed that everything has been treated correctly, but I do think that when you check the rear wing, you should also check the front wing. “

According to the pilot, these pieces in question would give a greater benefit than the one already reviewed by the regulatory institution and comments: “The front wing has a greater effect on the car. Now it is up to the FIA ​​to do these checks, because they have clearly carried out checks on the rear wings. “

Checo Prez, like his teammate, thinks an inspection is necessary, “I think that it is up to the FIA ​​to do all these checks “, has commented the third rider of the world championship and continues: “As Max says, I think the front wing is definitely much more powerful on a Formula 1 than the rear wing. “

The Mexican warns that it is a situation in which the FIA ​​has responsibility, and sentences: “It’s really up to them and they have all the information. “