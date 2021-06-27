F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Verstappen Styria lead 18 points over Hamilton; Carlos Sainz 6th, Fernando Alonso 9th

Max Verstappen It is an earthquake that is shaking with noise the foundations of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton’s dream of winning the eighth title to break the record of Michael sSchumacher. The Netherlands rider has won by crushing at the Styrian Grand Prix, with no less than 35 seconds of advantage over his great opponent, which leads him to extend his leadership in the Drivers’ World Championship at 18 points. It is his fourth win of the year and the 14th in F1, where he begins to add considerable numbers with only 23 years.

Hamilton had to settle for slowing down on the last few turns to try and achieve the fastest lap of the race, With which he reduced Verstappen’s loot from 19 points to 18. Nothing is decided but Red Bull seems to have incorporated a new aerodynamic kit with which they have given a new stretch. Have the fastest car and a driver who makes it count on track.

“Simply they are faster and we have to get some improvement, on the rear wing or on the engine, “he asks Lewis to his technicians, with a depth message included, about the possible irregularities of his rivals with that controversial piece that flexes at high speed.

Valtteri Bottas beat Checo Pérez this time for the third, but it was due to a serious pit failure of the Red Bull mechanics, which they always seem to fail with the Mexican, when they are the most skillful and quickest on the grill. His first stop was horrible and that condemned him to be fourth.

Sainz, solo comeback

Carlos Sainz marked a great career, from less to more, with a start in which he could not win positions, but with a medium section in which he stayed on the track with the middle tires at the beginning, to separate himself in the strategy of all his rivals in the middle zone. His pace was excellent after the entry of the cars in front of him and that helped him prop up a very valuable sixth, to have started from 12th on the grid.

Tried to get to Norris and fight the 5th, but he found Lewis Hamilton ahead and had to wait many laps for the FIA ​​to give him permission to unfold, something that made seven to go. That ended his chances of progressing an extra spot.

Charles Leclerc, starting seventh, he had an initial touch with Stroll, which led him to repair damage on lap 1 (front wing) and then he was able to go back to the seventh final, right behind Carlos, but far in time. Lando Norris was fifth and beat both, but Ferrari outnumbered McLaren (14 by 10) this time in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Alonso, again in the points

Fernando Alonso was also brilliant in many phases of the race, as in the exit, where he disturbed Gasly, Stroll and Leclerc and defending sixth place during a large section of the event. The race was long for his Alpine with the set of hard tires, and he was losing places with Leclerc and the Stroll himself.

In any case, it is the third consecutive race in the points of the Asturian, who has 19 in the World Cup. Esteban Ocon, his partner, has taken the opposite path and remains at zero for the third time, which leaves 7 points behind the Spanish in the championship. Fernando goes to more, with a car quite limited in race pace.

Styrian Grand Prix 2021

1º M. Verstappen (D) Red Bull 71

2º L. Hamilton (B) Mercedes + 35″743 71

3º V. Bottas (D) Mercedes + 46 “907 71

4º S. Perez (M) Red Bull + 47″434 71

5th L. Norris (D) McLaren + 1 lap 70

6th Carlos Sainz (R) Ferrari + 1 lap 70

7º C. Leclerc (M) Ferrari + 1 lap 70

8º L. Stroll (D) Aston Martin + 1 vuelta 70

9th Fernando Alonso (D) Alpine + 1 lap 70

10th Y. Tsunoda (D) AlphaTauri + 1 lap 70

11th K. Raikkonen (D) Alfa Romeo + 1 lap 70

12º S. Vettel (D) Aston Martin + 1 vuelta 70

13º D. Ricciardo (D) McLaren + 1 vuelta 70

14º E. Ocon (D) Alpine + 1 vuelta 70

15th A. Giovinazz (D) Alfa Romeo + 1 lap 70

16º M. Schumacher (D) Haas + 2 vueltas 69

17th N. Latifi (D) Williams + 3 laps 68

18th N. Mazepin (D) Haas + 3 laps 68

19th G. Russell (D) Williams Withdrawn

20th P. Gasly (B) AlphaTauri Withdrawn

Good start for Max, Alonso to 6th

The Dutchman got under way immediately and crossed to close the gap for Hamilton before the first corner. Behind a tremendous battle between Alonso, Sttroll, Gasly and Leclerc, where the French was touched. Alonso was seventh and the Ferrari immediately pitted to change the front wing and wheels. After passing to Stroll, Fernando was sixth

Sainz passed Vettel on lap 2 and was eleventh, behind Tsunoda and Ricciardo.

For his part, Norris beat Checo momentarily and the Mexican was fourth.

Stroll dog to Alonso, (v9)

The Asturian could not contain the Canadian with the Aston Martin and moved to seventh place. Russell, surprisingly, was ninth next to Fernando. From behind Sainz stalked Tsunoda for 10th position.

From behind Checo attacked Norris spectacularly in Remus and placed third. Bottas also switched to English and placed himself fourth. The McLaren was in trouble.

Verstappen, 3.5 seg. the ventaja (v15)

The Red Bull distanced itself from Hamilton, while Alonso began to suffer with the soft game, surrounded by a spectacular Russell with the Williams, with medium tires, Sainz was tenth, trying to overtake Tsunoda, after Ricciardo’s power problems.

Hamilton stops before Verstappen (v29)

The Englishman was already 6 seconds behind the leader and with the race lost. Max copied him on lap 30 and went ahead again. Checo, however, had had a slow stop with respect to Bottas that momentarily took away the third.

Alonso stopped on lap 29 and won over Tsunoda, but lost it to Stroll.

Sainz stops on lap 43 and attacks

Carlos, after several laps in clean air, pitted from fifth to seventh and chased ahead on hard tires. Great career from Madrid. For starters, he passed Stroll on lap 45 after timely maturing him into Remus. He placed sixth and the next stop was Norris, who was 12 seconds ahead.

Alonso was eighth, trying to defend himself from Tsunoda.

Verstappen, 7 seconds left with 10 laps to go

Max had victory in his pocket, while Checo tried to get closer to Bottas to take the podium and Alonso tried the same with Stroll to be seventh. Leclerc, with the middle (third game of the career) was 10th and came behind Tsunoda and Alonso himself.

Checo stopped to make the fastest lap of the race and to try to come back with the middle to Bottas in the

Leclerc passes Tsunoda, Alonso and Stroll, to be seventh

Charles arrived like an exhalation and after turning to Japanese, he immediately noticed the Spanish, who was going to the ninth. Carlos pressed ahead and was close to 8 seconds behind Norris in the fight for fifth place.

Leclerc passed Stroll on lap 61 and was already seventh, but he would no longer pass Sainz, who was 13 seconds ahead.

Sainz splits from Hamilton (V66)

Carlos finished the race full, splitting from Lewis with 5 to go, although he did not give him to reach Norris and fifth place.