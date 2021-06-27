F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Verstappen dominates, Fernando Alonso 6th, Carlos Sainz 11th

Updated 06/25/2021 – 12:45

Possibly one of the few completely dry sessions of the entire weekend, the teams rushed to test two types of tires in Free Practice 1 of the Styrian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was the first with both games (medium and soft in your case), but that was almost the only logical thing about what happened. Pierre Gasly seconded the World Championship leader with the AlphaTauri and Hamilton was the first of the Mercedes, then.

Fernando Alonsor saw how they took away his best two laps with each compound in the morning. With the hard he was fourth when they removed the record and with the soft he was second, when they threw him back again, for skipping the rigid runway boundaries imposed by Michael Masi for this weekend. Finally and on his sixth lap with the soft, the Spaniard was 6th, just ahead of Esteban Ocon, 0.609 behind Verstappen. Too much gap for such a short circuit.

Ferrari suffers with tires

For its part, the Ferraris suffered much more than expected. They are conducting tests to delay the warm-up of their tires and first the race pace, at the expense of the great performance they have shown lately in qualifying. Their times do not seem real, because only to see Antonio Giovinazzi ahead of Leclerc (109 and Carlos Sainz (11th), It is already indicative that something does not add up.

Carlos had problems with his first game, when touching the outside in the braking of Turn 1 and performing a spin that did not damage the car. Earlier, he had had a little problem with the throttle on his SF21. The weekend has not started well for the Spaniard, but without much importance.

Lance Stroll’s 8th place and seeing Ricciardo as 12th and Noris as 16th also suggests that there are many cars out of their natural place, and that the references seen with completely misleading. Lando had up to five records removed for going off the white line with all four wheels and Checo Pérez did not get rid of the spin either in this session.

I know announces water for Free 2 (3:00 p.m.), in a session that promises to be more interesting.

Free Practice 1, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix

1º M. Verstappen Red Bull 1’05″910 33

2º P. Gasly AlphaTauri 1’06″166 +00″256 32

3º L. Hamilton Mercedes 1’06″332 +00″422 31

4º V. Bottas Mercedes 1’06 “386 +00” 476 33

5th Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’06 “397 +00” 487 35

6º Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’06″519 +00″609 35

7º E. Ocon Alpine 1’06″551 +00″641 34

8º L. Stroll Aston Martin 1’06″584 +00″674 32

9th A. Giovinazz Alfa Romeo 1’06 “614 +00” 704 28

10º C. Leclerc Ferrari 1’06″629 +00″719 35

11th Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’06 “630 +00” 72 32

12º D. Ricciardo McLaren 1’06″669 +00″759 37

13º S. Perez Red Bull 1’06″696 +00″786 32

14º S. Vettel Aston Martin 1’06″708 +00″798 31

15º G. Russell Williams 1’06″848 +00″938 31

16º L. Norris McLaren 1’06″861 +00″951 34

17º N. Latifi Williams 1’07 “180 +01” 27 30

18º M. Schumacher Haas 1’07″473 +01″563 29

19º R. Kubica Alfa Romeo 1’07″823 +01″913 29

20º N. Mazepin Haas 1’08″081 +02″171 31