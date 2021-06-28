F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Turkey returns to the Formula 1 calendar replacing Singapore

Formula 1 has announced that the Turkish Grand Prix back on the calendar this season, and that the race at Istanbul Park will take place in early October (between October 1-3), the weekend originally scheduled to host the Singapore Grand Prix. The Asian country had to resign a few months ago to host the Grand Prix for health reasons.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, has expressed his satisfaction to return to Turkey: “We are delighted to return to Turkey to the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit. We look forward to seeing another fantastic race on one of the best tracks in the world.”

At the beginning of this season, the Turkish Grand Prix was removed from the calendar due to international travel restrictions, but the organizers had requested the possibility of rejoining the schedule later in the season, if possible. Now the situation is different and Turkey is in a position to hold a Grand Prix.