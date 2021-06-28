F1 – Styrian GP 2021: “This is the best Hamilton we’ve ever seen”

Updated 06/23/2021 – 12:10

Jenson Button holds a theory that draws a lot of attention. The former world champion of 2009 believes that the Lewis Hamilton This season is “the best we’ve seen” in F1.

A very particular opinion and more considering that the seven-time champion is not even a leader. It is 12 points from Max Verstappen. Right now they are 3-3 in terms of wins. Seven races have been contested (the other winner was Checo Prez, who emerged victorious from that end of madness in Bak) and Mercedes is seen to suffer much more than before. In fact, he has made mistakes (at Imola and on the Azerbaijan GP highlight) that are very difficult to contemplate in such a ‘top’ driver as Lewis is. That s has taken oil in other situations, when in ancient times he won races with great ease.

“It’s great to see Hamilton this year. He’s confident in his abilities, which is great, it’s great to see how comfortable he is with himself. That to me is the highlight of the year, how he has changed. It is much calmer in the car. There is still adrenaline rush and you may say things that you will regret after the race. But now I feel like he’s comfortable and speaks his mind, and it’s a nice thing to see. I think it is the best version of Lewis Hamilton we have ever seen.“Button has emphasized in statements collected by ‘Express Sport’.

Verstappen, ahead of Hamilton, at Paul Ricard.AP

Red Bull’s big opportunity

What the 41-year-old Englishman thinks like most is the irrefutable fact that a rivalry as close as the one Hamilton and Verstappen are having this year is very good for the sport. “The point has come where it doesn’t matter who wins, it is an incredible championship that they are playing against each other. If Lewis wins his eighth title, it will be fantastic and he fully deserves it. But if Max is the one to do it, it will be an incredible achievement before entering the new era of F1.“, he has added.

Mind you, Button thinks the energy drinks team has a chance to dethrone Mercedes that they shouldn’t waste. “For Max and Red Bull this could be their last chance to win a title together. Who knows what will happen when they take over the power units of Honda“, has argued to conclude his speech.