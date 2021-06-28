F1 – Styrian GP 2021: This is how Formula 1 will be in 2022

Updated 06/22/2021 – 12:29

The Italian media ‘LiveGP.it’ has leaked the images of what a Formula 1 car should look like in 2022 with all the new regulations that will arrive next year at the Great Circus.

This show car manufactured by The Memento Group with the specifications of 2022 will be officially released in the Grand Prix of Great Britain when the new regulations are presented in mid-July.

The Formula 1 organization had already presented in 2018, sketches and what the new car should look like, but it had not been seen, until now, one made reality, even so we will have to wait until next month for its official presentation.

Changes in sight

From what can be seen in the filtered images, the concept of the F1 2022 car is not far from the renderings on the web. In fact, the front nose has been lowered, while the aerodynamics have been simplified.

The novelty is in the flat bottom, which recovers the ground effect of the 80s and in theory allow pilots to be able to get behind another car without suffering vibrations due to the flow of dirty air that current single-seaters generate. The front and rear spoilers take on a more aggressive shape, which gives the car a more futuristic look.

Ross Brawn, convinced that overtaking will increase

“There will be a noticeable difference in the ability of this cocge to follow the other,” said the managing director of Formula 1, Ross Brawn, in ‘Sky Sports’ F1. “They are really going to make a difference. When you hear drivers talk about tires misbehaving: A lot of it comes from inconsistent performance and the level of loss of grip when following each other. “says in the opinion that the new design will also benefit degradation “.

The new car of 2022, “make a dramatic difference. The moment you almost have this bubble of protection (of dirty air in the current ones), once you get close to it you can’t get any closer.“, it indicates about the problem that they hope to solve.