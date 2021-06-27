F1 – Styrian GP 2021: “They will end up telling me where to enter the box or how to sit down”

The war between Red Bull and Mercedes, both on the track and off it, is reaching so many facets that it is difficult to follow the multiple shots, technical directives, and constant strikes between the leaders of both teams.

Yesterday, at the chiefs press conference, there was a special chapter between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, who have been winning the titles for the last 10 years, seven the first and four the second. They told each other that the favorite is the other, that they don’t run here … and they all know it technically.

The last small victory is scored by Mercedes and although it is measured in tenths, it tastes like glory. They have managed to slow down the pit stops in a couple of races, starting in Hungary, so fast that they already exceeded human reaction, hence the complaints from the Germans, for the sake of safety, even if nothing happened. Well yes, Red Bull has been going down two seconds each stop for years … “and of course we have been very competitive, we have the world record for pit stops, we have had the most quick stops during the year and it is not by accident. I find it a bit disappointing, “said Christian Horner.

“I just asked about a question we had regarding the procedure … if that led to this, I don’t know, maybe”, respond by staring at the ceiling Wolff, who uses, as Red Bull does, the classic device of innocently ‘asking’ what you want the FIA ​​to investigate.

This is what Horner did with respect to the Mercedes front wing, which in turn made Red Bull’s rear flex test tougher a few races ago … “and that’s the way it has to be, consistency is important and as Christian says It’s a competitive sport where it’s all about exploding and where Red Bull is today is where we’ve been for many years. I remember DAS last year, you’re trying to get a competitive advantage … and now it’s pretty fair on the front wings. If there is something to look at, then the FIA ​​will examine it and whatever the decision is, we will follow it, “Wolff replied with retreat, recalling the system that fell this year.

“Formula 1 is about innovation and competition And seeing pit stops in less than two seconds is a remarkable feat and we should encourage it, not try to control it. Otherwise, where do we stop? They will tell us in which direction we should enter the garage, where we should sit on the pit wall and which buttons we should press, I suppose “, ironizes Horner, who repeated another ax blow to the Austrian on the complaints of Hamilton and the top speed of the Red Bull, since it always emphasizes that it is the work of the already modified rear wing while Mercedes accepts the British advantage.

“You have explained it perfectly Toto, but I think maybe dYou should explain it to the pilot. I listen with interest, and sometimes some of Lewis’s theories are sometimes far from reality.. I think he has actually summed it up very well. We have less stamina and run on the lower wing and as a result you tend to go a little faster on the straight at times. “

It will not be the last chapter of this season that has hints of pica.