F1 – Styrian GP 2021: The Verstappen gale that hits Hamilton 2nd; Fernando Alonso 8th

Max Verstappen give a twist to your bullying about him seven-time champion of the world. Pole at the Styrian Grand Prix It was final for Red Bull, who takes the third this year and the sixth in his F1 career. Lewis Hamilton was unlucky on his last attempt and will start second thanks to the penalty of three places of his partner, Valtteri bottas, who has gotten over it today by time.

Lando Norris made good the prognosis that spoke of a McLaren always strong in Austria. After the 2020 podium, he will start third today, through the clean zone and with the possibility of beating a Hamilton who is seen again on the ropes when the traffic light goes out tomorrow (3:00 p.m.). Czech Pérez He will start fourth, just ahead of Bottas and with the goal of the podium, which would be the third in a row of the course.

Alonso, the quality of the teacher

Fernando Alonso was excellent in each phase of Qualifying, passing easily in Q1 and Q2 and going in the end to the only car that was within reach, the Aston Martin de Lance Stroll. However, Tsunoda’s three-place penalty for blocking Bottas has caused the two-time world champion to come out tomorrow as eighth. Thus, the sixth could be in his sights to achieve another great result, always in the perspective of the limited car he drives.

Your partner, Esteban Ocon, again eliminated, but this time in Q1, must start in the 17th brand of the grid, that is, nine places behind the Asturian, who He already ties him at 4 in the personal duel on Saturdays, the luck that has cost him the most after two years of absence from F1.

“It was possibly my best classification of the year. I am no longer 100%, because there is always something to find, but I feel much better than at the beginning, “confirmed Fernando after the time trial.

Sainz, 12th and to come back with a changed strategy

In order to Carlos was his worst classification of the year. I trusted Ferrari to regain speed to one lap, but the truth is that He’s been behind all weekend They trust they can have a better race pace and Carlos can go out with medium or hard to try to go very long, on a track where he has always had a very good feeling on Sundays, with important comebacks with McLaren. Leclerc will start 7th, but it is possible that he will bleed out as the first ‘stint’ progresses with the soft ones. It will be necessary to see who ends up ahead.

2021 Styrian GP starting grid

1º M. Verstappen (B) Red Bull 1’03″841 19

2º L. Hamilton (B) Mercedes 1’04″067 25

3º L. Norris (B) McLaren 1’04″120 17

4º S. Perez (B) Red Bull 1’04″168 21

5th V. Bottas (B) Mercedes 1’04 “035 23 (sanctioned 3 places)

6º P. Gasly (B) AlphaTauri 1’04″236 18

7º C. Leclerc (B) Ferrari 1’04″472 21

8º Fernando Alonso (B) Alpine 1’04″574 18

9º L. Stroll (B) Aston Martin 1’04″708 18

10º G. Russell (B) Williams 1’04″671 14

11th Y. Tsunoda (B) AlphaTauri 1’04 “514 21 (sanctioned 3 places)

12th Carlos Sainz (B) Ferrari 1’04 “800 15

13º D. Ricciardo (B) McLaren 1’04″808 14

14º S. Vettel (B) Aston Martin 1’04″875 15

15th A. Giovinazz (B) Alfa Romeo 1’04 “913 17

16º N. Latifi (B) Williams 1’05 “175 9

17º E. Ocon (B) Alpine 1’05″217 6

18º K. Raikkonen (B) Alfa Romeo 1’05″429 8

19º M. Schumacher (B) Haas 1’06″041 9

20º N. Mazepin (B) Haas 1’06″192 9

Alonso, back and 7th in Q2, Sainz eliminated, as 12th

Fernando Alonso took a brutal turn in Q2 that served him to get seventh in the final magician. Carlos Sainz could not overcome the cut, noting that he has been missing something all weekend to get to be at the head of the middle zone. Leclerc also suffered, but managed to qualify as ninth.

Sainz passed in Q1 as 10th, Alonso as 11th and Ocon eliminated

Terrible the fight to survive already from the first round. Carlos Sainz reacted with the second game and was able to get tenth, like Alonso, eleventh. Worse luck was his teammate, Esteban Ocon, 17th who is again clearly surpassed by the Asturian and that he tied in the 2021 aggregate, with 4-4. Fernando is one step ahead in qualifying.

One of the disappointments was Daniel Ricciardo, who while his teammate was second in Q2, only surpassed by Checo Pérez, he could only be 13th, but no less than half a second behind his teammate. He remains the worst of those who have changed teams this season, a far cry from Norris.

On top, Verstappen edged Hamilton by just 0.048, bringing the battle to the thousandth for pole.