F1 – Styrian GP 2021: The FIA ​​gives a touch to Verstappen

Max Verstappen est that comes out. That is undoubted. This 2021 season, the Dutchman already has four wins and is the outstanding leader of the World Cup with 156 points, 18 more than those of the seven-time champion. Lewis Hamilton. Last weekend he achieved his third victory on the Austrian track (2018, 2019 and 2021). And the prospects couldn’t be better for the second round at the Red Bull Ring, after what was seen in the opening event of the double at the home of the energy drinks team.

So it is not strange that the ’33’ is euphoric and does things to externalize that joy for being dominating as he is doing. At the Styrian Grand Prix they braked on the straight to leave your signature on the asphalt. That slowdown in front of his team members, who crowded the pit wall to celebrate Red Bull’s new triumph, has raised blisters.

Those burned-out wheels (it left two thick black lines of rubber as its signature) were not amusing to the FIA. So much so that the career director of the aforementioned body has been forced to act to warn to the leading team of the World Cup that this should not be repeated in future races. “I looked at it as soon as it happened. It’s not exactly an ideal scenario, so I spoke to the team right away and told them accordingly that it’s something. that will not be allowed in the future“, has revealed Michael Masi.

The rules describe what is acceptable to celebrate a success in F1. You have to scrutinize the Article 43.3 of the Sports Regulations which explains that they must: A) Be performed safely and not endanger other pilots or any officer; B) Do not question the legality of your car; and C) Do not delay the podium ceremony.

It does not appear that Verstappen would violate the last two options. If anything you could think of the first scenario (the drastic slowdown of ‘Mad Max’ before crossing the finish line). Recall that the closest car was the Williams of Latifi, which was three seconds behind.