F1 – Styrian GP 2021: The exam: 10 Verstappen, 0 Ocon

10. Verstappen. Start driving like Hamilton. Overpowered on pole, he ensures the start and goes without errors. It is already the favorite to the title.

9. Mercedes. Today they were fine, they saw the error in the pit stop with Prez (4 seconds) and they put Bottas quickly to win the podium place.

8. Sainz. He approaches Leclerc on points after a ‘made in Sainz’ race: Good start, great pace, no mistakes, making the most of his moment.

7. Alonso. From here and there, sixth at the start, elbowing Leclerc.

6. Red Bull. Despite the bad stop today with Checo, they have given him a fast lap and have five victories, the best figure since 2013.

5. Hamilton. He is cutting the bleeding of points like the champion that he is, but this weekend he has not opposed anything on Saturday and Sunday, no qualification, no start, no pace …

4. Williams. Great race for Russell, especially the start and the first stint. Too bad about the long pit stop for a fault foreign to him. Way above his car, Williams cannot afford to miss out on these options.

3. Ricciardo. It could have an engine problem, then fixed … but 13 … is still the only one that has not adapted to the change of car.

2. Leclerc. Bad start in which he twice touched Gasly who ruined the race in addition to his own despite the subsequent comeback. It is not usual in Monegasque and then he played again with Kimi.

1. Haas. You better get your two riders on the waist before something happens. Today Mick has blown his tire into a Nikita interior. You can smell the tension.

0. Ocon. It starts to thin out unexpectedly. Today 14 with his partner in the points, which leads to another question … what is the real pace of the Alpine?