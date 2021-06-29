F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Red Bull: “They changed rules, but they won’t be able to stop us”

Red Bull is living a dream “winning in the circuit that our president bought and fixed”, it said of the beloved leader Mateschitz, a tender Helmut Marko, gazing soaked from the podium at the beautiful mountains of the Styrian region that surround the ancient Osterrechring, now the Red Bull Ring, where his own finally won.

This is the fifth victory of the season, the best figure since the years in which they crushed with Sebastian Vettel, chaining four world championships (and eight crowns adding those of the constructors). Since 2013 in particular they have not exceeded this figure, which gives an obvious clue that they are very serious this season that was supposed to be transitional and is not at all.

“We do not have the dominance of Mercedes from last year. They are closer to us than we were to them last season, where our chassis was not that good and the changes that Mercedes made surprised us,” said Marko at the end of the race after which its driver leads Hamilton by 18 points, already almost one race, and his team in 40 to Mercedes, something unheard of in the last 7 years, the entire hybrid era of the championship..

“And this circuit is going well for us, Max likes it, we have to win on Sunday because then Silverstone arrives, which is favorable to Mercedes. They have changed the rule of the tires (harder), after the spoiler, now the ‘pit stop’, but there is nothing that can stop us “, affirms with the rise of forces and remembering the duel that both formations maintain in the offices.

MERCEDES, DEFEAT GESTUALITY

On the other side of the podium, the gestures of the Mercedes drivers, lifting the trophy as if it weighed a ton and without smiling or shooting, was one of obvious defeatism. “We have minimized the disadvantage, but it is clear that we do not have the strongest package and we have already stopped our development for 2021So we have to exploit what we have and do the best job possible with the tires, but it won’t be easy this year, “acknowledges Toto Wolff. If it is true that there is no more money for the car this year it would be a real problem, but anyone knows.

“We have little wing and still have more cargo, I don’t know if it’s motor or cargo, but that’s where they’re killing us, “says Hamilton, That he faces the second appointment on the same track on Sunday without news, the first in which they have really been inferior in qualifying and race.