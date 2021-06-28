F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Ralf Schumacher: “If I were Bottas, I would be quiet”

Updated 06/22/2021 – 09:46

Valtteri Bottas publicly demonstrated his discontent at the French Grand Prix. The Finn bluntly expressed his frustration when Max Verstappen. The ’77’ made it clear that Mercedes had failed in its strategy. And not only did the ’33’ pass him, he also did Checo Prez. So he was left without a podium in a weekend in which he showed good pace to have achieved more.

That s, Bottas made a mistake that cost him dearly when ‘Mad Max’ overtook him with great ease. And then he radioed an explicit: “Why the hell didn’t you listen to me when I told you it was going to be a two-stop race? Damn hell.”.

Toto Wolff I defended the Finn afterwards. We do not know if the team leader hid, but the fact is that he said about it: “I think it is great. Finally, Valtteri begins to criticize! He is finally letting him out and it is a pleasure to see him!”

Bottas, persecuted by Verstappen.AP

“Surprised with this message”

But there are others who do not see it that way. This anger demonstrates according to Ralf Schumacher that Bottas knows that he will no longer be at Mercedes. “I am surprised that you dared to launch such a radio message; instead, I will be quiet right now. He probably knows he’s out anyway. Who makes mistakes like him, sorry to say, but should not belong to the team. You need a strong teammate for the strategies to work. He partly did that, but not well enough either. Their tires deteriorated faster than with Lewis “, the brother of the seven-time champion Michael has warned ‘Sky Germany’.

Schumacher understands that at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix it was seen that George Russell must occupy Bottas’s seat. “After that race, that became clear to me. Russell is a pilot who can make more of a difference than Bottas can today“, he has sentenced.

Bottas and Hamilton.MERCEDES AMG-F1

“A garbage job”

For its part, Nico Rosberg Nor was he friendly when he commented on what happened at the Paul Ricard circuit. “Valtteri has done a garbage job when it comes to defending himself, Max has had it really easy when it comes to overtaking him on the track. It’s not that he doesn’t want to help Lewis, he just failed, “stressed the former driver, who defeated Lewis Hamilton in 2016.

Brawn defends him

Meanwhile, there are also those who show empathy in relation to Bottas. This is the case of Ross Brawn. The F1 sporting director has argued the following. “Valtteri has been through extremely difficult times lately. It seemed quite strong in France, but it has been the biggest victim of Mercedes’ strategy. He had a vision of what they should do and in the end the analysis shows what they should have done; I can imagine how difficult that is, “he stressed in his column on the official F1 website.

That s, Brawn has wanted to add a nuance to his defense of ’77’. “I would say that, in defense of Mercedes, if you always follow the strategy that your drivers want, the success rate will decrease.. There are clear occasions when a pilot’s vision should be followed, but they are largely outmatched by the team, which does it well, as they have all the information. In the case of Mercedes, they have engineers with more than 20 years of experience, “he added.