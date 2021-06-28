F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Pit stop controversy: “Mercedes wants to take away our advantage”

Updated 06/25/2021 – 11:36

For security reasons the FIA seeks that the pit stops are slower, since the procedure is being automated more than allowed and it does not comply with the established regulations, in addition to endangering the safety of mechanics and pilots.

The article 12.8.4, which regulates the pit stops, refers to the sensors and is clear in this regard: “The devices used to place or remove the fixing elements of the wheels can only work with compressed air or nitrogen. Sensor systems can only act passively. “

The regulatory institution seeks with this new regulation that the article 12.8.4 is met and seeks that all teams incorporate the human reaction tolerance time into the process: 0.15 seconds from when the wheels are in position until they give the warning to lower the car, in addition to 0.2 seconds from when the car is lowered until the pilot receives the signal to exit the pits.

Red Bull disagrees

The advisor of Red Bull,Helmut Marko, has not kept silent about this new measure, the Austrian has said for ‘Auto, Motro und Sport’ that: “This has been pushed by Mercedes because they want to steal our advantage in the pit stop. We’re losing up to four tenths. They are seven years of work and training in the consistency and speed of our pit stops “.

McLaren is not affected

Andreas Seidl, team manager McLaren, commented on the FIA ​​regulations before the Styrian GP and stated: “Safety for our pit team is one of the most important things for us as a team”, in addition to the fact that the institution needs to clarify further the new demands to stay within them and comments: “I don’t think it changes much for us because always we have adopted, dira yo, a more conservative approach here to make sure we don’t put anyone on the pit crew at risk. “

The teams will have three races to prepare for this new requirement, since they will begin to govern and control themselves from the beginning. Hungarian Grand Prix, which will take place from July 30 to August 1.