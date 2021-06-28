F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Mercedes blames computers for the blow suffered in France

Lewis Hamilton led the race of French Grand Prix until Red Bull, With a two-stop strategy he undercuts the British who finally finished second and failed to lead the championship again. The track engineer Mercedes, Andrew Shovlin, analyze the why of the defeat.

Sholvlin ensures that they relied too much on computers and did not believe that Red Bull could do what it did and comments: “We think that when we have just over three seconds of Max, we were safe from the undercut and that was not the case “, adding that they still do not understand where the fault was,” Even now we do not fully understand Why did our models tell us that we would have been okay?. So, clearly, there is something that we have to review and understand, “confesses the British.

The engineer is clear about what they have done differently to avoid defeat and explains: “If we had brought Lewis after Valtteri Bottas to the box, I don’t know if Max would have caught up with us.but if we had done that, I think it would have put us in a decent position. “

Lewis Hamilton finished second in qualifying and in the race at the French GP

The same strategy would not have worked

The one from Mercedes believes that the model underestimated “Verstappen’s ability to undercur from so long ago”, and ensures that for them that strategy would not have suited them, since: “I think that converting Lewis in two stops would not have worked the same. Max had just caught us and we would have had to get past Sergio [Prez] And, of course, that will be more difficult for Lewis than it is for Max. “

The engineer also warns that although the chosen tires were a good option, he does not understand what happened, “The hard tire was fine, but that’s the part we still have to go through. because we still haven’t understood why we lost the position “, the track director, also points out that: “It is something that we have to deepen to understand how they did the undercut from so far back, because we did not expect.”