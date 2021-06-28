F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Lando Norris: “Ricciardo made an aggressive move”

Updated 06/22/2021 – 18:05

McLaren was the best team of the rest in the French Grand Prix achieving the fifth and sixth place, with that result they got 16 points and managed to be third again in the constructors’ championship.

Despite the good result of the team, Lando Norris has not been so happy with the performance of his partner, who after having finished twelfth in Monaco and ninth in Bak has managed to catch up and be at his level, the British said on ‘Motosport.com’ that the Australian made a “aggressive” defense and adds: “I have nothing against Daniel, but I think I shouldn’t have done that. “

# 4 knows that this was a racing action and that on another track he would have acted the same, “But that’s running, I probably would have done the same to him, but I was on the edge of the track, “says the 21-year-old, adding:” If there had been asphalt or something to my right, then I would not be complaining. But because of all these vibrations and bumps, I couldn’t turn my corner and had to go straight because it squeezed me.“.

The driver and streamer knows that what happened on the first lap in Paul Ricard not be a big problem, but be something they will discuss and assures: “I don’t want to complain about that, but we will certainly discuss it. “

Gasly is not saved either

Norris has not only complained about driving Daniel Ricciardo but, also of the pilot of AlphTauri, Pierre Gasly, who he called an “idiot” on Sunday.

After the race the Briton in an interview with Nico Rosberg in order to ‘Sky F1′ has stated that: “Perhaps Gasly was a little too aggressive and he needs to do a better job next time. “

The McLaren driver continues: “But a lot of what he did was good. It was just that final part that he was trying too hard. It’s a race and I think as long as I don’t do it again, I’m happy “. Norris insists that these actions are things that happen in competition and not with malicious intent, “We are competing and things happen. The fact that he also ended up completely off the track is the bad thing. He forced me to leave, but even he left“, Lando sentence.