F1 – Styrian GP 2021: “I don’t see a need to switch to Bottas”

Updated 06/24/2021 – 16:43

Lewis Hamilton, seven times world champion and in the fight for the eighth crown, he acknowledged today on the eve of the Styrian Grand Prix that “the talks to renew have already begun”, and that he does not see why Bottas should leave for Russell to arrive.

“Valtteri is my teammate now and we have both had ups and downs in our careers, but he’s a fantastic teammate and I don’t necessarily see that he will have to change“He said about whether he wants Valtteri or prefers Russell’s booming youth by his side in 2022.

Lewis has also expressed doubts that the British Grand Prix to be held at Silverstone in less than a month will do so at full capacity.

Christian Bruna / POOLEFE

The rectors of the British track announced this morning that to the more than 100,000 spectators who are expected at the historic and newly remodeled track one hour from London by car, A negative test of no more than 48 hours of validity and a complete vaccination certificate were required, with the second dose acquired at least 14 days before to be able to enter the path.

“This is fine on my selfish side, seeing the audience close, but it doesn’t change my mind, in the end it seems that a test will be done with the British fans, who on the other hand, are the best fans in the world in racing“Lewis said today at the Red Bull Ring.” Infection rates in the UK have increased as people are relaxing a bit and not everyone is vaccinated and I care about people, “adds the one from Mercedes.

Today in Spain the Government has announced that it allows the public to return to football and basketball and returns to the Autonomous Communities the competence so it will be they who decide how much percent of the capacity they allow in each case.