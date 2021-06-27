F1 – Styrian GP 2021: “His mother told me: Mick runs crooked”

Of course there are things that only a mother notices. In this case Mick Schumacher’s mother, Corinna, used to seeing so many races, father and son, that she quickly noticed something odd about Mick’s seat, or posture, on the Haas.

“His mother told me at the last French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard”, affirms Gunter Steiner, team leader, “that something was wrong with the seat, and I told him ‘I am not aware of that’. The case is what You are not sitting at 45 degrees, or your body is not completely crooked, or the car is not straight. So I think there is only a small offset. But I didn’t even realize it until her mother told me that, so it can’t be that bad, “says Steiner.

Corinna is not a pilot, but since the days of karting she has accompanied her son (who often ran with her maiden name, Betsch, so as not to attract the attention of rivals and the press) and appreciate every millimeter of novelty flawlessly

“Basically, I’ve been sitting in a crooked position since the start of the season just because the seat is too central but my back is not straight “, recognized Mick at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, after he ran like gunpowder an image of Sebastian Vettel, friend of the family and ‘cicerone’ of the boy, looking carefully at his Haas inside and chatting with him after the appointment from France.

And how come Haas hasn’t noticed or changed it? “It’s not as bad as some might think, I’ve gotten used to the lower categories and it doesn’t hurt, it’s a secondary concern right now, “Mick acknowledges.” I’m sure after the summer break we’ll come back with something that’s a little more comfortable, “Mick closes.

Vettel also revealed that he mentioned it to Corinna and that she advised him to tear it up to get a new one quickly. “It would have been hard to get a new one in a week, so don’t always follow the advice I give you!” I joked with Mick.

Darko VojinovicAP