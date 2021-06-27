F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Hamilton presents battle, Fernando Alonso 8th, Carlos Sainz 13th

Lewis Hamilton has given the relative surprise by imposing itself on Max Verstappen in the training session Free Practice 3 of the Styrian Grand Prix. English has been imposed by 0.204 to the leader of the championship in the general rehearsal of the Classification (3:00 pm), although the feeling that remains in the atmosphere is that Max has saved his best performance for the moment of truth. And beware that the forecast speaks of rain for the afternoon session ..

Valtteri Bottas (sanctioned with three places on the grid on Friday) has been third, but already 0.463 of his partner, and without finding the speed in a track that was always one of his favorites on Saturdays, and where he was even second on the grid in his Williams stint in 2014.

As for the Spanish. Fernando Alonso has been eighth, but a little more than dos décimas de Yuki Tsunoda, fifth, which marks the beginning of the middle class and speaks highly of AlphaTauri’s performance on this track. The Asturian has clearly surpassed his partner. Esteban Ocon (12º), by about three tenths and aims to get into Q3, as he did in France last week.

Ferrari continues to suffer

As for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc has achieved the seventh fastest time, although surpassed by Tsunoda and Gasly, already almost a second behind Hamilton, while Carlos Sainz, again without finding his best sansaciones with the SF21, he has had to settle for the thirteenth, to 1.3 seconds of the head. They still have work to do at the Scuderia to score at the level of the latest rankings.

Free Practice 2, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix

1º L. Hamilton Mercedes 1’04″369 17

2º M. Verstappen Red Bull 1’04″573 +00″204 15

3º V. Bottas Mercedes 1’04 “832 +00” 463 23

4º S. Perez Red Bull 1’05″026 +00″657 22

5th Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’05 “150 +00” 781 20

6º P. Gasly AlphaTauri 1’05″298 +00″929 21

7º C. Leclerc Ferrari 1’05″340 +00″971 20

8º Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’05″400 +01″031 23

9º L. Stroll Aston Martin 1’05″445 +01″076 17

10º S. Vettel Aston Martin 1’05″492 +01″123 18

11th A. Giovinazz Alfa Romeo 1’05 “556 +01” 187 22

12º E. Ocon Alpine 1’05″676 +01″307 20

13th Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’05 “698 +01” 329 21

14º G. Russell Williams 1’05″863 +01″494 22

15º K. Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’05″942 +01″573 24

16º M. Schumacher Haas 1’05″992 +01″623 23

17º D. Ricciardo McLaren 1’06″116 +01″747 19

18º N. Latifi Williams 1’06 “119 +01” 750 21

19º L. Norris McLaren 1’06″654 +02″285 18

20º N. Mazepin Haas 1’06″692 +02″323 21