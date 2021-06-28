F1 – Styrian GP 2021: “God save us from the other roller, that of Red Bull”

Be careful we are not entering a new dictatorship. The Spanish people won their freedom from the French enemy, but later they shouted: “Long live the chains!” and embraced the absolutism of Fernando VII. The Formula 1 fan has for years been clamoring for equality, for a worthy rival for Mercedes, something that Ferrari could never really be … And now that we are enjoying the battles between the two best teams in the World Cup, they will Verstappen y Red Bull and they pull a roll win from their sleeve. It was not a double, but it could have been if it had not been Checo Prez a bad pit stop …

Hamilton, exhausted in defeat

Seeing Hamilton drenched in sweat get out of his car shows how much he had to drain to finish second. He was on the edge of the track exit in his eagerness to chase the leader of the World Cup. And, at one point, he was going with so little rhythm and without wheels, that he unfolded a Carlos Sainz who signed his best race with Ferrari this Sunday.

Hamilton, during the Styrian GP..

Extra stop aside, it was two tenths and a half per lap that fell to the black arrows all weekend. And yes, the British seven-time champion is right, the difference in the Red Bull Ring is on the straights. It is very clear in the onboard comparison of the laps of Max and Lewis. The Austrian squire, which has an exceptional car, has not been affected by the rules that were theoretically going to harm it.

Mercedes’ doubts about the Honda engine

The wonderful rear wing, capable of flexing in such a way that it presents little air resistance on the straights and lifts up and gives plenty of grip in the corners, continues to pass all FIA tests. The exhaustive control of the pressures of the wheels did not influence either. And now from Hungary they want to stop their sidereal tire changes. Mercedes has asked for it, which has also asked about the latest evolution of the Honda engine, which cannot give more performance, but in practice it is giving it.

In this political war without quarter, and somewhat unfair coming complaints from the team most benefited by the rules in history, the next chapter will be the even more robust rear wheels that Pirelli will bring to Austria and will debut in the Silverstone race. For safety, as happened in 2013, the ball with which you play in the middle of the championship is changed. That year, that modification put an end to aspirations to win the title of Fernando Alonso. Is this the magic bullet that Mercedes needs to win again?

Apart from a tension that is cut between both squires, what we are attending is a team that does not stop bringing evolutions (the last one has been a new soil) in front of another, the current champions, who have stopped development for several great prizes. Red Bull is not going to stop improving in 2021, and that could be a double-edged sword for next season. They tell me that the new 22 regulation leaves more room for creativity than they expected. It has many gray holes. Newey’s specialty … if they’re not late.