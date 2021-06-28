F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Ferrari will need banned parts to fix its weak point

Carlos Sainz put the finger on the sore of the SF21 lacks in terms of performance in some races. “It is about the very narrow working window that there is with the tires (the temperature at which they operate optimally), we have to enlarge and improve it because we suffer much more graining than the rivals”, stressed Carlos, who barely held a stop. Leclerc destroyed his tires in 10 laps and neither of them scored.

Sainz affirms that it is a problem that He already detected the first day he got into the Ferrari and the team assured that the performance drop had nothing to do with the new pressures established by FIA and Pirelli after the last blowouts. “The rain at night has left the track without grip, in addition our problems are in the front axle and the new pressures are in the rear wheels “, pointed out Mattia Binotto, team boss, who sees it complex to fix the matter this season when furthermore “the result does not reflect the true potential of our car”.

Le Castellet (France), 20/06/2021.- Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (front) of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in action during the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, 20 June 2021.

“We already had problems here two years ago. With normal means, maybe we can ease the situation a bit. But to finally solve the problem, we will need new parts, in this case, new rims, for example. But that is not allowed by the regulation. We have to understand that now in order to take the appropriate measures for next year, “anticipates the engineer.

“There are teams that can make a stop without degradation doing times of 1.36 at the end and how we do one and finish in 39 and 40 and then we put them half a second in qualifying “, Carlos said at the end of the race, visibly upset.

Carlos is sure that in the next two races in Austria “we will experience new things to fight this problem because it is already becoming quite evident that in the race we are going backwards”.