F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso overtaking Norris … off the track

Updated 06/28/2021 – 14:47

Fernando Alonso who finished ninth on Styrian Grand Prix and he has reaped 2 points that have left him in a good mood and he has demonstrated this with a joke that he has played on the pilot of McLaren, Lando Norris, in front of the press at the end of the race.

Apparently that of Alpine The 71 laps in the Red Bull Ring and he has been wanting more. With a “lindo undercut” a Norris the Spaniard has finished the Grand Prix. The Brit was relaxed about his post-race interview with the medium ‘Ziggo Sport’, but Alonso has acted quickly and has reached the Dutch microphone first.

The journalist has proposed to the pilots that they share the space, to which the British has refused and has yielded the position to the Spaniard. The reporter has stated: “Age over beauty”, to which the French team rider responds: “Do not worry that it will be a very short interview”; and so it has been. The Dutchman has only commented to the Alpine rider: “Points, well done”, what Fernando has thanked and has withdrawn from the microphone.

Both athletes had already shared instances together, such as when they competed for the same team in Daytona 2018. Motor racing fans point out that this may be the beginning of a new bromance called “FerLando”