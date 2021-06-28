F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso is seen fighting with Ferrari

Updated 06/23/2021 – 10:09

It is evident that Ferrari He did not do well at Paul Ricard. Carlos Sainz end 11 and Charles Leclerc 16. That is, they both finished out of the points. They had a ‘problemn’ with the tires. The Madrid driver himself made it clear when the event ended that they are in a difficult position according to the characteristics of the circuit. “When you have such a bad rhythm and so much degradation you can’t do anything with the strategy. Our working window with tires is very narrow, and we have to make it better and bigger“warned the ’55’.

The fact is that the ‘Scuderia’ has escaped McLaren in the fight to be behind the ‘Top 2’ (Red Bull and Mercedes). Those of Woking add 110 points, by 94 of those of Maranello. And be careful because other teams eager to be the best of the rest are also there. AlphaTauri, Aston Martin y Alpine they dream of climbing in the Constructors’ Championship. Precisely, the team of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon aspires to progress as the races go by. Right now they have only 29 points, but if they manage to link a good streak it could well be that they will gain positions. And the irrefutable fact is that they are seen in the ascending line.

As we already know, Alonso is an ambitious and nonconformist driver. And that’s why you already think about the chance they can beat the SF21. He already did it in France and thinks he can do it depending on which circuit he plays.

Alonso follows in the wake of a Ferrari at the Paul Ricard.ALPINE F1

“In qualifying they are four tenths of a second or half a second faster, but in the race there are some circuits where they are very hard on the tires like Portimao or here and there. we have a chance to fight them, which is always a good thing. But we also saw that the amount of energy they put into the tire is a help in some urban circuits. We saw Leclerc on pole in Mnaco and in Bak “, said the Asturian in statements collected by ‘Race Fans’.

A good performance

The two-time F1 world champion continues his analysis of the tracks where tire degradation is high: “At some circuits it is a disadvantage, so we benefit from that, but we still need to work to try to understand this tire. It was good to finish ahead of Ferrari, but in the end it doesn’t matter who is in front, you try to score points. Four points in the pocket, finishing ninth and finishing eighth is to be satisfied“, it is finished.