F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso: “I have enjoyed, one hundred percent already”

Updated 06/26/2021 – 16:48

Tie at 4 between Ocon and Alonso in qualifying. The Spaniard is already at the forefront of operations at Alpine with “possibly my best grade of the year.” He was ninth (eighth final after Bottas sanction), but as he said on the radio after his return from Q2, “wonderful lap, whatever the position.”

“I’m happy because it has been a very stressful time because we lost a bit of competitiveness in the third free practice, with difficulties, then a car left Q1 and it was a bit difficult, but again in Q3 and the ‘top ten’ “, has assured the Spaniard.

CHRISTIAN BRUNAEFE

The work has been arduous during the time between the last training session and the classification itself, with comings and goings in the box for fear of falling soon. “We have done a bit of experiments between free practice 3 and time trial, we have changed some things about the car, a little more radical than you would in normal conditions, where you always make small touches before qualifying, but we found ourselves in real difficulty and we did not mind making a little experimental changes that have gone well “

“But beware that the points are tomorrow, to see if we can consolidate them. There is a forecast of rain that can change everything, but hey better go as far ahead as possible. We have faster cars ahead if the race is normal and scoring points is going to be more difficult than in France. “

“I have enjoyed since Q2 … and one hundred percent now, well maybe not one hundred percent because there is always something missing to find but much more comfortable with the car than in Bahrin or Imola at the beginning of the year. This is not an easy car to drive, it was seen with Esteban and Ricciardo in past years and it has taken me four or five races, but it seems that since Bak things are getting better and better on this side of the garage and every lap I take I discover new things and I’m better and better. “