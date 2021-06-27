F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso: “I don’t know where to get a little more from”

Updated 06/27/2021 – 17:37

Fernando Alonso has finished ninth on Styrian Grand Prix and has achieved two points. The Spanish driver is the only one in the team Alpine that has managed to be within ten, since, Esteban Ocon He has finished fourteenth and has not added anything for the team. Alonso spoke after the race and commented on the difficulties he has had and what he expects for next week.

Points earned

“Career with a lot of workTo endure with the reds until lap 30 was not easy and in the end there were quite a few battles, but happy. We finished eighth, but we had made ninth in the clock and ninth in the race They are 4 points or 2 points, I don’t know how many they are, they are welcome “.

Rivals

“We knew we were out of position this weekend We are not super competitive, we have to hold on there in the points. We saw it in the race, even Charles who had a puncture or something on the first lap, comes last and finishes ahead of us in the race, therefore they are in another league, like many of our rivals. We did what we could and next weekend you have to wait for it to rain Or something because the cars are going to be the same, I know we will see a similar weekend. ”

Austrian Grand Prix

“I don’t know where to get a little moreOn second thought, it doesn’t make much sense to do two Grand Prix on the same circuit, the same cars and a weekend in a row, but we will wait for the weather to help a little to create a bit of uncertainty, otherwise we are going to see a repetition of the same race and as far as we be a difficult weekend, a couple of points or a point will be the maximumTherefore, you have to hold on to it.