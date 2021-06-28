F1 – Styrian GP 2021: “Fernando Alonso has returned to his best level”

Updated 06/24/2021 – 10:53

Former driver and current advisor, from Alpine, Alain Prost, it feels identified with Fernando Alonso and his comeback since he in 1992 also took a year out of Formula 1.

The 1993 champion recalls on ‘Motorsport.com’: “I always remember when I stopped for what was really only six months in ’92, how difficult it was to return“. The French added that they were clear that the return of the best Alonso was not going to be immediate and said:” We were testing every week, we testing all the time. So it was obvious that Fernando couldn’t be at the top at first“.

Prost believes that the Spanish pilot is already back to what he was before his retirement and adds: “It’s a new car, a new team, and he hasn’t driven F1 for two years.. He had the objective of the French GP more or less, saying ‘Okay, well, I need four or five races’. It is nothing special, it is a normal shape. Now he’s back for sure “.

In Alpine there are things to improve and the team advisor knows it, “Fernando had a good race, a good result”, he comments in French and adds: “We could have done a little better, because he was catching up, but it was hard to overtake. We didn’t make a good pit stop. So we have to improve everything. “

Tire problems

The four-time world champion was surprised to see the problems that the teams had with the Pirelli in France and expresses: “But it’s not really what we expected in terms of tires. It’s the same for Ferrari, It depends on the cars, it depends on the drivers“. The former driver also had words for Esteban Ocon and confesses that it was a bad race for his compatriot,”Esteban had more problems with the tires. It was not a good result, it was not a good race for him, but it seems that some cars from different teams also had similar problems, “said Prost.

Advances in the engine

Regarding the advances of the engine and the car, the Frenchman asserts: “We had to postpone a whole year”said the four-time world champion. “So for us it is difficult, we have an extra pressure because we do not improve the car and the engine because we are looking forward to next year “, says the Alpine.

“So it is not a surprise that we are not completely at the top. Everything is working out, but there is still a long way to go, for sure, “says Alain Prost.