F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso: “Austria is a circuit where you can overtake”

Fernando Alonso arrive at Styrian Grand Prix with the intention of continuing his ascending line and adding points again after sixth in Bak and eighth in France. The Asturian believes that the Red Bull Ring offers opportunities to overtake and the chance to fight in Sunday’s race

“It’s an exciting track to race with a lot of big elevation changes and high speed corners. I raced here in the 2000s (when it was the A1 Ring) and again when I came back from 2014, so I have quite a bit of experience on the circuit. No It has changed a lot. There are some good overtaking opportunities at Turns 3 and 4, which makes the weekend quite exciting as you can fight for positions on Sunday. I like that it is a consecutive race with another, since you can try to maintain the momentum from the previous round “, assesses Alonso in the official Alpine F1 Team preview.

Esteban Ocon: “Austria is a unique circuit, especially because of its location in the hills. However, I like it very much, as it is not the place where you would expect to have a race track. It is a really beautiful place, so spending two weeks there is always nice. LLast year’s double date in Austria was very memorable, as it marked the moment when I returned to racing in Formula 1 and also the first race in 2020 after confinement by Covid. One thing to be different this time is that we will have fans in Austria and that is exciting. Having fans in the stands, like in France, brings a new level of atmosphere and produces real excitement. I really enjoy that, and hope to see the fans again this weekend. “

Marcin Budkowski: “Austria is a short track, with only nine corners, which means that the gaps in qualifying are very small and every hundredth of a second can make a difference. Much of the lap is passed at full speed. The curbs are big there. and can be a punishment for the body and suspension. On top of all this, it’s a bit tougher on the tires than France, so you have to be careful after last weekend. “