F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso: “A victory in karting tastes just as good as in F1”

Fernando Alonso has spoken at the press conference prior to Styrian Grand PrixIn it, he has referred to his progress in qualifying, competing in the rain and even the Eurocup. The Spaniard achieved four points in France and is eleventh in the drivers’ standings.

The Classification

“I have not yet reached perfection, but we are moving forward. The team and I are giving everything during the weekend, not only have we had good practices but all weekend and some good points in the last races and we want to continue like that. Every weekend we have learned more about the tires, about the car, I know that I think there is much to come“.

What remains to be improved

“I think the rain is still missing, it’s true that in Imola we raced in the rain, but they were the first races and in very different conditions from those in Barin. This weekend we can have rain in practice and I need that, one or two practice in rain. Even when you’re supposed to do well in the rain, you always learn something new every weekend. “

Double at the Red Bull Ring

“This circuit is quite good, it is short yes that Qualification will be quite compressed, it will be a weekend in which you have to do everything perfect to score points. We will have two weekends here, there are changes that you have to prepare and we can test things, about the second weekend. After a day or two in winter testing there are some things you can experience “

Croatia-Spain

“3-0, but I have not said for whom … Of course I hope that Spain goes to the next phase. I think France could be next and that will be a little tighter, especially in my team, I will have to close the door and watch the game alone, but we’ll see “

Celebrations

“Personally, I enjoy the moment with the mechanics and the team, I think about the hard work we did to achieve that victory. and at night a glass of Champaa with friends is sure, it’s not math, it changes depending on where you are and where you have won. I feel that all victories are the same, from Karting to Formula 1 they taste the same, a victory is a victory, They have different repercussions, there are different feelings in people but they are the same. The one in Valencia at that time was fantastic, like all victories, but after 8 or 10 years people remember that day, but inside they are all the same. “

Changes in 2022

“If I saw the plan, I think it is good, they are trying, that in our position there is a better show, I am happy with the idea, it will be better, it will be different from the first moment we do the first practice, there will be things we will try, plus be good for overtaking. “

Fernando Alonso Museum

The helmet collection is not yet complete, I hope this year is ready, there are still some Formula 1 drivers that I am missing. The only car I’m missing is the Daytona 24, but I think I will have it by the end of the year, but I think it is very complete with all the caches that I used in my career. “