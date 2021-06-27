F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Carlos Sainz: “Tomorrow it will be difficult to go worse than today”

Updated 06/26/2021 – 17:04

Carlos Sainz ranked twelfth with 1: 04.800, behind George Russell, in front of Daniel Ricciardo and away from his teammate, Charles Leclerc, who will start seventh at the Styrian Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver commented on the complications he had and then that they eliminated his last lap for exceeding the track limits.

Classification with difficulties

“It’s not that the last time would have put me much further, I think I would have classified the same, the time was a tenth faster, but the position would not have changed much. It shows that we are suffering in this type of circuit with so much long straight and fast middle curve. The car is not adapting very well and I honestly is also having a little more trouble knowing how to drive it on this type of circuit., but hey, it is what it is and we hope that in the race we can go a little bit ahead “.

Sensations for the race

“S hopefully the sensations improve, I think it’s hard to get any worse than today in qualifying. It is clear that there is something that we are not fully understanding in this circuit, I hope the trends change and in the race we know how to go forward and not backward “