F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Carlos Sainz: “This race is like a test”

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari have quietly started the Styrian Grand Prix, a bit like the French event ended, with both cars out of the top ten. The objective and the focus, put on relieving those front tires, albeit experimentally, as the Spanish warned, will be behind this lackluster start.

“We are analyzing the problems and we have been experimenting a lot with different ‘set up’ this morning trying to find the directions to follow.To find out what’s going on with the front tires “, says Carlos, who has suffered a couple of spins, but has recovered to be 11.

CHRISTIAN BRUNAEFE

“We have shifted the focus to performance and you are focusing more on improving the problem we are having. But hopefully for qualifying we will be where we would like and we will get answers. The long runs have been good, when the tires are good we have a good rhythm. It is with a very high degradation of the front wheels when we go backwards “, analyzes with his usual clinical eye that of Ferrari.

“We are facing this race as a test, we always have next week to correct what goes wrong, but we continue to fight for third place in the championship“, he closes by warning that they are not satisfied with doing tests, but are going for points in the race.