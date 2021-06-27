F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Carlos Sainz: “The 15 laps after Hamilton cost me fifth”

Updated 06/27/2021 – 17:25

Sixth place and best Ferrari on the track. Along with Leclerc’s seventh, they have alleviated the heat and bitterness of Paul Ricard, where they were left out of the points, with what they continue in the fight for the third place with McLaren.

Still, Carlos was disappointed by the delay in being able to unfold from Hamilton, which cost him to hunt down Norris in fifth place. Ferrari late in asking the race management? …

“We tried to get past Lando, of course we tried, but I got out behind Hamilton, I had to let him pass, and I have been 15 laps behind him trying to pass him, destroying the front tire. Obviously splitting up was a very critical point in the race, but we had plenty of pace to get to Lando “, summed up the 55, who is now 8 points behind Leclerc in qualifying.

CHRISTIAN BRUNAEFE

“Those 15 laps, of not knowing whether to pass him, destroying the rubber, it was difficult for me to attack him at the end, a shame, because there was a rhythm to have defeated from 12 to 5.”

Carlos insists that he is satisfied with this first of the two appointments in Austria since “the race pace is there, the front wheels have not suffered until I have stayed behind Hamilton, but with clean air we were just as fast as the Red Bull in Checo, I’m happy because there was plenty of rhythm “.