F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Carlos Sainz and Ferrari, three days looking for solutions

Carlos Sainz lands on a circuit as funny and weird as the Red Bull Ring, “where you take a slightly crazy, short and very fast turn, where a slight error in a curve ruins the turn, one of the most challenging, fun with or without DRS“, he underlines in the official press conference of the race.

The tremendous KO of the two Ferraris at Paul Ricard continues to float in the atmosphere and the recognition that there is an intrinsic problem on the SF21 with the front axle, the excessive consumption of tires when running, for Ferrari, only in a very narrow window of performance and temperature.

“It’s only been three days and logically the problem is there, but it is interesting to see how a huge company like this one gets to work hard to analyze and try to alleviate the problem. I have been involved these three days in various meetings and discussions in Maranello Y a medium and long-term investigation has been started to fix it, “he says.

Darko VojinovicAP

Carlos acknowledges that Pirelli and Ferrari know from the simulations they carry out which circuits are going to be worse or better, or in which the problems experienced in France will be repeated. “It is not something that is fixed in three days, so we are exposed to it being repeated and we work hard to mitigate it”, value.

The 55 has only been at Ferrari for a few months and feels not only at home, but valued. “In this sense I do not need changes or improvements, whenever I speak I feel that I am listened to in the meetings, and equally if I propose a theory and it is analyzed, and this can only get better with the passage of time “, has closed.