F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Bottas, fast and furious

Valtteri Bottas seems to feel that his future at Mercedes is at stake, having to renew, as always, from one year to the next, only this time without the results accompanying him. The burden seems to take its toll on him and today in training he has starred in the 12 best time at the same time as a little seen moment, an embarrassing spin in the pit lane

The action has resulted in three penalty posts on the grid tomorrow as I tried to start in second gear, and according to the FIA ​​”trying to find something new for the race, but could not control the car with a very dangerous action”. A very crooked way to start a key weekend and where it comes from several ups and downs

Bottas already let out his wildest side on team radio during France’s rendezvous with the now famous. “Why lame …. no one listened to me when I said that the best thing was two stops?” … which was actually the first complaint to the team in almost five years aired publicly.

“The only thing I did was make it clear what I thought, I don’t think it would happen to me”, he said after the race, something that was greeted with joy, at least publicly, by the team boss, Toto Wolff. “I like that he finally speaks clearly and does not keep it inside, but I think the single stop was the best, especially if you don’t consume the tires early,” he replied by way of defense.

“I’m glad you liked it, because this is not a tea party, it is an elite sport, and there are strong emotions even for finlads”, affirms 77, who also seems to rescue the wild way against his critics that he already expressed with that victory in Australia 2019 proclaiming to the four winds: “To whom it may concern, screw you”, and then repeated in Russia 2020.

The fact is that the shadow of George Russell flies over the team, and everyone knows it. Russell, whose future is in the hands of the team, Hamilton, who wants Bottas to follow, before he even knows what he is going to do, and Valtteri himself of course as well. Fifth in the World Cup with 60 points less than Hamilton and he has both Ferraris nipping at his heels.

“I will be very clear, the perception that the relationship with the team is bad is completely false. It is very good, there are no problems, not everything that is heard on the radio is transmitted, and I have always been direct and honest with my feelings. There is nothing new, “says Valtteri, even accused by Nico Rosberg of a somewhat lukewarm defense against Verstappen, who later won the race, precisely in France.

CHRISTIAN BRUNAEFE

“I am in a position to renew, as always, it is not something new for me”, insists Valtteri, “and everyone knows how this sport works: if you get results, you earn the place you deserve, and if not and the team feels they need to change drivers, they will change drivers. It’s very simple”.

“I think Valtteri knows that the only answer to these rumors is to perform on the track. Is driving the car fast on Saturdays and Sundays. If you do that, you will put yourself in a very good position for next year, “Wolff advises his mentee.