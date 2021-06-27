F1 – Styrian GP 2021: Alpine climbs with Ocon 3rd and Fernando Alonso 5th, Verstappen still in the lead

Alpine F1 Team it seems the surprise on this first day of Styrian Grand Prix. Esteban Ocon managed to get third and Fernando Alonso fifth, at 0.4 seconds of a Max Verstappen Whats Next intractable and that he takes the best time of the day, a 1:05.412, Nobody could get close to in FP2.

The Asturian has not gone down from the top positions all day (sixth in FP1) and seems to be very comfortable with a car, that seems especially cash on the roller coaster of Spielberg. Good starting feelings for the Spaniard, who is looking for his third race in the points and again ahead of his teammate.

The session was threatened by rain and the teams sped up to get everything to work, although the water did not finally appear. Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fourth place, behind Ocon himself and a Daniel Ricciardo that begins to crown its yield curve with the McLaren after having hit rock bottom in Monaco and Baku. The Australian has always performed well on this track and is currently ahead of Lando Norris in the two sessions held.

Valtteri Bottas finished 12th, with problems and with a spin included in the pit lane, where the McLaren mechanics had to help him to regain the correct path. They arent good initial sensations in order to Mercedes in Styria, although they always improve later in the classification on Saturdays.

Ferrari, change of focus

What does seem to be intuited is a change of approach of Ferrari in the SF21. After investigating for three days his collapse in the career of France and that they would have decided to relieve the front end so that the tires degrade less and be more consistent on Sunday. Cast can make them fall for saturday performance in exchange for a better rhythm, with the possibility of coming back during the 71-lap test.

Carlos Sainz has had stability problems again, with a spin at Turn 5, although then he has managed to rebuild himself to finish 11th, just ahead of Bottas and his teammate, Charles Leclerc, who also suffered from oversteer at the exit of several curves. In return, the rhythm in the long run seems better than in previous appointments, so they will have to look for the balance on the day of Saturday.

And for the second session, the two Maranello cars appear behind Antonio Giovinazzi, which prevents someone from actually believing that classification.

Free Practice 2, 2021 Styrian Grand Prix

1º M. Verstappen Red Bull 1’05″412 36

2º D. Ricciardo McLaren 1’05″748 +00″336 34

3º E. Ocon Alpine 1’05″790 +00″378 33

4º L. Hamilton Mercedes 1’05″796 +00″384 33

5º Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’05″827 +00″415 37

6º S. Vettel Aston Martin 1’05″934 +00″522 37

7º L. Norris McLaren 1’05″994 +00″582 38

8º L. Stroll Aston Martin 1’06″079 +00″667 35

9º S. Perez Red Bull 1’06″089 +00″677 35

10th A. Giovinazz Alfa Romeo 1’06 “145 +00” 733 36

11th Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’06 “147 +00” 735 38

12º V. Bottas Mercedes 1’06 “251 +00” 839 31

13º C. Leclerc Ferrari 1’06″270 +00″858 38

14º K. Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’06″297 +00″885 40

15th Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’06 “451 +01” 039 39

16º G. Russell Williams 1’06″628 +01″216 38

17º M. Schumacher Haas 1’06″886 +01″474 29

18º N. Mazepin Haas 1’07″404 +01″992 29

19º N. Latifi Williams 1’07 “669 +02” 257 32

20º P. Gasly AlphaTauri 55’55″555 +54’50″143 0