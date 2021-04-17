F1 Spanish Grand Prix will be run without an audience

Apr 17 (Reuters) – The Spanish Grand Prix will be held without spectators on May 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Circuit de Catalunya reported on Saturday.

The race is the fourth of the season, after the one in Portugal, which will take place on May 2.

The organizers stated that the decision was made within the framework of public health measures to contain the pandemic caused by COVID-19. They stressed that the money will be refunded to fans who have bought tickets.

(Report by Alan Baldwin in London. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)